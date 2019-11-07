A debut date for Tesla's cybertruck is announced.
CEO Elon Musk, tweeting the news that he'll unveil the long-awaited electric pickup truck November 21st, in Los Angeles.
He's previously said that he wants the cybertruck to perform better than a Ford f-150 - and be a better sports car than a Porsche 911.
It will join Tesla's other offerings, the Model S and Model 3 sedans and the Model X sport utility vehicle.
Tesla cybertruck soon to be unveiled
