Tesla crashes into cop car

A Tesla in auto-pilot hit the back of a state police car in Connecticut early Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police shared photos from the scene on Interstate 95 in Norwalk.

State police say troopers were responding to a disabled vehicle stopped in the center lane when the Tesla crashed into the cruiser.

They say the Tesla then continued northbound and hit the disabled vehicle.

The car continued on for several hundred feet before it stopped, according to police.

Troopers say the driver of the Tesla said he had his vehicle on auto-pilot and was checking on his dog in the back seat before the collision.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Troopers issued the driver a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

