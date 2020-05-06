Tension in court: Justice complains after he's put on mute

Video conferencing isn't always easy. Michigan’s chief justice apologized after a colleague on the Supreme Court was put on mute while trying to speak to a lawyer.

Justice Richard Bernstein is blind and says he can't use Zoom, putting him at a disadvantage. He participated by phone Wednesday. But Bernstein says he doesn't want any justice to be muted before they've ended their questions.

Chief Justice Bridget McCormack says it was her fault. The Supreme Court in April began using video conferencing to hear cases because of the coronavirus.

