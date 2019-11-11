Temps in Midwest make it feel more like January

A storm that's brought snow to the Midwest is about to give way to record-setting cold.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Birk says that the arctic air mass will make the region feel a lot more like the middle of January than the middle of November.

He says that by the time things warm up a bit on Wednesday, many communities could have new cold temperature records.

For example, Tuesday's expected high of 21 degrees (-6 Celsius) for Chicago is a full seven degrees lower than the previous record.

Birk says the lows in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa could drop into the single digits or low teens.

The cold weather is preceded by a storm that is expected to bring as 6 inches of snow in Illinois and up to 10 inches in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.