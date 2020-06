High temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer than Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures return to the low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be back near 90 by the end of the week. The humidity levels will remain comfortable through Friday.

High pressure East of Michigan will keep the sunshine going through Friday. The next chance of precipitation holds off until Saturday night or Sunday.

