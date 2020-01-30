Telescope reveals details of sun's turbulent surface

A telescope in Hawaii is revealing the turbulent gas surface of the sun in what scientists called unprecedented detail. It shows the surface covered with bright cell-like areas, each about the size of Texas, that result from the transporting of heat from the sun's interior. The National Science Foundation released the telescope's first images Wednesday. It said further observations will help scientists understand and predict solar activity that can disrupt satellite communications and affect power grids. The telescope is on the island of Maui.

