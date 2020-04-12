Telemedicine increases in popularity in Michigan as doctors offices close

Telemedicine has seen a rise in popularity across Michigan as doctors offices continue to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This practice allows for doctors to treat patients remotely by phone or computer.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will be offering telehealth to people with existing telehealth benefits nationally until June 30th at no extra cost. The service will include hospitalization follow-ups and common behavioral health therapy.

