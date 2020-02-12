Teens who sit too much may be more prone to depression.

That's according to a new study conducted in the U.K.

Researchers tracked the activity of over 4-thousand adolescents when they were 12, 14, and 16.

Those who were most sedentary were 28% more likely to be depressed by age 18 than their more active peers.

But just one extra hour of light activity a day cut the risk of depression by 10%.

The study was led by researchers at University College London and published in 'The Lancet Psychiatry.'

