Teens who sit too much may be more prone to depression.
That's according to a new study conducted in the U.K.
Researchers tracked the activity of over 4-thousand adolescents when they were 12, 14, and 16.
Those who were most sedentary were 28% more likely to be depressed by age 18 than their more active peers.
But just one extra hour of light activity a day cut the risk of depression by 10%.
The study was led by researchers at University College London and published in 'The Lancet Psychiatry.'
