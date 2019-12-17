Teens who overdose on opioids have the same risk factors as adults.

Researchers from the University of Michigan found one in 10-thousand youth overdosed while they had active opioid prescriptions.

That's the same rate that's been reported for adults.

And like adults, teens with a mental health or substance abuse disorder, had triple the risk of opioid overdose.

Taking opioids along with anxiety or sleep medications was also linked to overdose in both age groups.

The study was led by researchers at University of Michigan and published in 'JAMA Pediatrics'.

