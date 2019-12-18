Teens vaping marijuana on the rise

More and more teens are vaping marijuana.

That's according to findings from the 2019 "Monitoring the Future" survey which looks at teen drug use.

It showed 14% of high school seniors reported vaping marijuana within the past month, up from 7% in 2018.

That's the second largest one-year jump ever tracked for any substance.

Almost 4% of 8th graders said they had vaped pot within the past 30 days.

The study was led by researchers at University of Michigan and published in 'JAMA.'

