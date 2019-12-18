Teens vaping marijuana on the rise

FILE - In this Saturday, June 8, 2019 file photo, two women smoke cannabis vape pens at a party in Los Angeles. On Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than three-quarters of the 805 confirmed and probable illnesses from vaping involved THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
By  | 
Posted:

More and more teens are vaping marijuana.
That's according to findings from the 2019 "Monitoring the Future" survey which looks at teen drug use.
It showed 14% of high school seniors reported vaping marijuana within the past month, up from 7% in 2018.
That's the second largest one-year jump ever tracked for any substance.
Almost 4% of 8th graders said they had vaped pot within the past 30 days.
The study was led by researchers at University of Michigan and published in 'JAMA.'
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus