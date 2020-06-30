Teens sideswiped by "cop" goes viral

A man flashed a badge when he pulled over a group of teens, but he may not be a police officer.

The mother of one of those teens wants to make sure he faces the consequences.

The video recorded on I-69 near Charlotte Saturday night shows the man berating three teenagers in a car.

One of the teen's mothers tells News 10 the man, who was driving a white Ford F-150, flashed a badge then sideswiped their car, taking off the mirror. The back seat took this video.

Michigan State Police say they're looking into it. Although they wouldn't confirm the identity of the man, his name is circulating on social media.

We called a man with the same name who wouldn't confirm or deny he was in the video - only telling us to speak to his lawyer. However, the attorney says he hasn't signed a contract yet.

Calhoun County tells us a man with the same name retired from the sheriff's office in 2005.

In a Facebook post, the driver's mother claims MSP found the man. She did not want to go on camera but said they'd "like to see that the person involved is held accountable for his actions and faces any appropriate repercussions."

Although this happened in Eaton County, Michigan State Police are handling the investigation. Stay with News 10 for further developments.

