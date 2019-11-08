Teenager arrested for bringing a replica gun to school

Calhoun Community High School experienced a tense few hours on Thursday as the school was locked down due to a possible shooter being in the school.

The suspect, a 15 year old Battle Creek resident, was arrested and taken into custody and the firearm was located and secured.

The gun was a 1911 .45 automatic replica firearm capable of firing blanks. The firearm was loaded with live 9mm ammunition, although police believe that this type of weapon cannot be made to fire live rounds.

The school remained on lockdown while police searched the rest of the building for any other potential weapons or threats. When the building was cleared students were dismissed.

Police said the incident was stopped due to the quick action of students who saw something and said something.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone that if he/she sees or hears of any type of threatening language suggesting violence or something suspicious to report it immediately as part of the See Something/Say Something campaign.

