Teen pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Anthony Gonzalo Gonzales, 18, who is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Adam Barnett, plead guilty in court Monday.

After turning himself in, Gonzales, from Lansing, was charged back on Oct. 29 with one count of weapons--firearms--careless discharge causing injury or death, which is a high court misdemeanor carrying a two-year maximum prison sentence.

The incident happened on Oct. 20 in the 100 block of W. Fairfield at approximately 11:09 a.m. Police officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Barnett with a gunshot wound upon arrival.

Barnett died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Gonzales will be back in Ingham County Circuit Court for sentencing on March 18.

