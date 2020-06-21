Teen in hospital after accident

LANSING, MI (WILX) - A 16-year-old male is in the hospital after being hit by a car yesterday.
According to Eaton County Sheriff's Department, police responded to reports of a cyclist being hit by a car on Saginaw and Robbins Road.
Police arrived on scene to find the cyclist struck by a car traveling westbound on Saginaw Highway. The cyclist was traveling northbound across Saginaw and Robbins Road.
Delta Fire transported the teen to a local hospital with severe injuries.
The accident is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.