Teen in custody after bringing fake gun to high school with live ammo

A teenager from Battle Creek is in custody after bringing a fake weapon loaded with real bullets to a high school.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says the 15 year-old brought the fake firearm to Calhoun Community High School around 9:30 Thursday morning.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown, and the suspect was later taken into custody after Deputies arrived.

Authorities determined the weapon was actually a replica of a firearm that only fires blanks, but the gun was loaded with live ammo.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The teen suspect is being held at the Calhoun County Juvenile Home.

