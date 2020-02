Ted Nugent will be coming to the DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer.

Nugent is on his "Best @#%! Tour Ever!"

He'll be coming to DTE on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Nugent has sold more than 40 million albums and has performed over 6,756 high-octane live shows, according to a statement on DTE's website.

Tickets start at $25 for lawn spots and go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.