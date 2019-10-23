'Team Up 2 Clean Up' takes place Wednesday

The South Lansing Business Association (SLBA) is hosting a fall Southeast Lansing "Team Up 2 Clean Up" event at 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The goal of the project is to clean up a one-half square mile of southeast Lansing I-96, Jolly Rd and Pennsylvania Ave.

The SLBA encourages anyone who's interested in making an impact in Lansing to come to St. Michael's Episcopal Church at 1:30.

Currently employees and members from local businesses and organizations are already committed to cleaning up.

People from MSUFCU, UA Local 333, Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, U'Haul, CATA, and members from local churches, will be helping out.

