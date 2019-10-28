During the Halloween season people can get creative with their pumpkins, but teal pumpkins on someone’s front porch is more than just a cute decoration.

A teal pumpkin on someone’s doorstep means that person has non-food treats available, such as glow sticks or small toys.

The program advocates for more inclusion when it comes to candy for ‘trick or treat-ers’ that have food allergies.

The Food Allergy Research and Education suggests four simple steps to prepare for Halloween in an inclusive way.

• Provide non-food treats

• Place a teal pumpkin in front of your home

• Add your home to the Teal Pumpkin Project map

• Last but not least, spread the word!

Fun-size candies may look the same on the outside like their larger counterparts, but on the inside their ingredients can actually be different. It really depends on where the candies were manufactured.

Some of the most common food allergies are milk, egg, peanuts, tree nuts, soy and wheat – plenty of which can be found in candy, especially peanuts.

Many candy products are made with peanuts or peanut oil, or in a factory that makes peanut products, which can be dangerous for people with a peanut allergy.

For more information visit The Teal Pumpkin Project.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

