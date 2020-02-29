Teacher on leave after boy dies in Detroit high school pool

A Detroit high school swimming teacher has been placed on administrative leave following the death of a student who was found submerged in the school's pool.

Authorities say the teacher - who is a certified swimming instructor - found the boy in Mumford High School’s pool just after noon Monday, pulled him out and began CPR after calling 911.

First responders also tried to revive the boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police are investigating.

The boy’s name and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

Swimming classes have been canceled pending the completion of the investigation.

