New research from China suggests tea drinkers may live longer!

The study tracked over 100-thousand healthy adults for about seven years.

It showed people who drank tea, at least three times a week, had a much lower risk of heart disease and stroke than those who rarely drank tea.

They were also about 30% less likely to die during the study period.

These health benefits were most potent among green tea drinkers.

The study was led by researchers at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and published in 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.'

