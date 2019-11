Sugar Plum fairies and tasty treats make this event extra festive. Children can see a "sneak peek" of the Children's Ballet Theater's upcoming holiday production of "The Nutcracker" on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the historic Turner Dodge House.

After the ballroom performance families can enjoy tea and treats, and a chance to meet and greet members of the cast.

It is $10 a person.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.