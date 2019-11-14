Taylor Swift says AMA's performance is in jeopardy over music dispute

Taylor Swift will be honored as the "Artist of the Decade" by the American Music Awards. (Photo: CBS)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 9:59 PM, Nov 14, 2019

Taylor Swift says she may not perform at the American Music Awards because the men who own her old recordings won’t allow her to play her songs.
Swift said on Instagram Thursday that she planned to play a medley of her hits when she’s named Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24.
But Swift says the men who own the music, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, are calling the performance an illegal re-recording. She says an upcoming Netflix documentary is also “a question mark.”
Swift has spoken out against her old master recordings falling into the hands of the music manager Braun, who bought them by acquiring Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group in June.
Messages to representatives for both men and the AMAs weren’t immediately returned.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus