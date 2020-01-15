Target reported a lackluster holiday sales season, and it was expected to be a bright spot for retail.
Target said same-store sales during November and December were up just 1.4%, compared with growth of 5.7% a year earlier.
Target said it found strength in apparel and beauty, but saw slumps in key holiday categories like electronics, toys and parts of its home business.
Target missed the holiday mark
