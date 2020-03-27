Target halts construction plans

The coronavirus is forcing a major retailer to change its construction plans.

Target now says it will only remodel 130 stores this year, down from the 300 it had planned.

The discount retailer also says it will only open 15 to 20 smaller format stores, as opposed to 36.

Target is also pushing back plans to incorporate fresh food and alcohol in its online pickup service.

The company says it is absorbing rising costs, including higher pay for workers.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.