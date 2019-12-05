Target giftcards will soon be 10% off

Gift cards continue to be one of the most popular gift options, and if you're planning to give anyone a Target gift card, you'll want to save this date.

Sunday, December 8th.

For one day only, Target will sell its gift card for 10% off, up to $300.

If you go that high you'll save $30 bucks.

The National Retail Federation says for the 13th year in a row gift cards are the most popular on holiday wish lists, and requested by nearly 60% of those surveyed.

