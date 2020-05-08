Target is adding to its same-day delivery corps.
The retailer is in the process of buying technology assets from the same-day delivery service "Deliv."
This is Target's second notable acquisition targeted at fast delivery.
In 2017 it acquired Shipt, an online same-day delivery platform.
The deal gave Target access to Shipt's proprietary tech platform and its network of more than 20-thousand personal shoppers.
The move comes as Target looks to bolster its same-day delivery options and compete with Amazon and Walmart.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.
Target doubles down on delivery
Target is adding to its same-day delivery corps.