Target doubles down on delivery

Target is adding to its same-day delivery corps.

The retailer is in the process of buying technology assets from the same-day delivery service "Deliv."

This is Target's second notable acquisition targeted at fast delivery.

In 2017 it acquired Shipt, an online same-day delivery platform.

The deal gave Target access to Shipt's proprietary tech platform and its network of more than 20-thousand personal shoppers.

The move comes as Target looks to bolster its same-day delivery options and compete with Amazon and Walmart.

