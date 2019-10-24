Target announces holiday plans

Holiday shopping kicks off earlier than ever.

There are six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, and Target has big plans for the holidays.

Starting November 1st, shoppers can get free shipping on thousands of items, with no minimum order.

Bargain hunters will also have their pick of 15-hundred curated gifts, most of which cost less than $15.

Target also recently launched its new loyalty program, Target Circle.

The free program will be offering special holiday perks for members, including first dibs on Black Friday doorbusters.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.

