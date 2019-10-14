Abortion Stand Could Be Costly For East Lansing Public Schools

On Monday night, the issue of abortion may come up again at the meeting of the East Lansing School Board.

On Sept. 30, during a special meeting of the East Lansing Public School Board, members voted unanimously to reject creating a policy to discipline staff for “referring” or “assisting” a student to obtain an abortion.

Michigan state law spells out that all school districts needed to adopt such a policy by October 1.

This six to nothing vote could be very costly for the school district.

Some local experts say a state fine could run into the low six-figures.

At that same meeting the East Lansing School Board called on Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state legislature to rescind the law.

A draft policy offered to the board spelled out that, "a school official, board member, or employee of the East Lansing Public Schools shall not refer a student for an abortion or assist a student in obtaining an abortion.”

If the board had passed the proposed language East Lansing's School superintendent would have had 30 days to investigate any potential violations. If someone would have been found to have violated the policy disciplinary action would have been taken.

While not formally listed on the school board's agenda, there will be time for public comment during tonight's meeting which starts at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held in East Lansing High School's lower level at 509 Burcham.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.