"Take a Break and Be Counted" Day April 1 for Census

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared tomorrow, April 1, "Take a Break and Be Counted" Day.

It's an effort to get people to complete their 2020 Census and help the state reach its 82% participation goal.

Whitmer said in a video Tuesday that all Michiganders should take 10 minutes out of their day to do so.

Remember: You don't have to mail anything back anymore if you don't want to.

You can complete your Census online at my2020census.gov.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.