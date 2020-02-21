'Take On Me' video hits the one billion mark

If you thought kids today aren't listening to 80's music anymore - you thought wrong.

The proof can be found on YouTube.

The iconic video for "Take On Me" by 80's synth-pop band, A-Ha, has officially hit one billion views on the channel.

The live actions-meets-animation clip is just the second song from the 1980's to surpass the one billion milestone, after Guns and Roses, "Sweet Child O' Mine."

You can check out this groundbreaking video by clicking this link.

