Tailgate woes cause Ford F-150 recall in Canada, but not US

Ford is recalling its popular F-150 pickup in Canada to fix a problem with electric tailgate latches. But identical trucks aren't being recalled in the U.S.

Ford's F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S. An auto safety advocate says the company is avoiding a U.S. recall to save money.

The recall covers nearly 90,000 trucks in Canada. Water can get into the electrical wiring and cause a short-circuit in the electric latch release switch. That can cause the tailgates to open unexpectedly, possibly allowing unsecured cargo to fall out.

Ford says the problem occurs mainly in cold and wet areas of Canada far from the U.S. border.

