TX Rep. Kevin Brady calls impeachment process "totally unfair"

Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady said he is not expecting a full House vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump anytime soon.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) said the impeachment process is the worst abuse of power he has ever seen, during an interview in Cannon Rotunda on Thursday. (Source: Gray DC)

He said he does not see an end to the impeachment inquiry and expects it to continue through the 2020 election.

Brady is a member of the Ways and Means Committee, one of six committees charged with handling the impeachment inquiry in the House.

“I think it’s the worst abuse of power I’ve ever seen. This is a secretive process," he said.

Brady said he cannot see any of the testimony or participate in the process. He compared this process to the impeachment proceedings for President Bill Clinton, calling them fair and open. He told us Democrats has full access to the witnesses and testimony during the process.

He also said on Thursday the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff lost the moral authority to lead the investigation.

“At the end of the day, we now know the leader of the impeachment inquiry lied repeatedly to the public, coordinated with the alleged whistleblower,” said Brady.

You can watch the full interview with the Congressman above.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.