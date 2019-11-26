TSA reminding travelers to take change

If you're planning to walk through airport security this week TSA wants to remind you not to forget to pick up your loose change.

The agency says passengers rushing through security often forget to pick up their change after emptying their pockets.

According to the TSA, last year passengers at airports across the nation left behind nearly $1 million in unclaimed money.

If it continues to go unclaimed, the money will be used for TSA security purposes like checkpoint maintenance.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.