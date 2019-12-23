TSA reminding travelers about airport procedures

It's undoubtedly one of the most busiest time of the year for travel, and the TSA is advising travelers to slow down.

While no big changes have been made this year for getting travelers through security, TSA officials say it's still important to get to the airport early, and listen to what officers are saying while waiting at checkpoints.

"it's important to listen to the advice TSA officers are giving you" said TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, "They are giving you important helpful guidance at the checkpoints. That is to get you through in as an efficient manor as possible. They are not going to be compromising speed for security."

If you're wondering which items are allowed in your carry on luggage, just click here for a link to the official TSA website.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.