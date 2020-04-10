TCF Regional Care Center construction complete

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, announced that construction has been completed at Michigan's first alternative care facility at the TCF Center in Detroit.

The facility will begin accepting patients Friday and is the first center in the nation to be turned over to the state to be transformed into an alternate care facility, the USACE said.

Construction of the center included triage area, patient support services such as showers and toilets, staff changing areas, administrative space, a command center and pharmacy, according to a news release sent to News 10.

The 350,000 square-foot conversion of the convention center took nine days and includes 970-bed spaces across two floors for coronavirus patients.

"I'm proud that the team was able to complete this mission and get help to the doctors and nurses on the front lines so quickly," said Lt. Col. Gregory Turner, commander, USACE, Detroit District. "With this facility coming on line as supplies and staff pour into Michigan, I really expect that the TCF Center will be a beacon of hope for Detroit and the Nation."

The USACE said it will now focus on Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace, converting the center into an alternate care facility with 1,100 beds.

The USACE said construction of that facility is expected to be finished by April 20, 2020.

