Syria says 2 warplanes downed by Turkey as tensions soar

Syria’s official news agency says Turkish forces shot down two Syrian jets in northwestern Syria, and the pilots ejected with parachutes and landed safely.

The announcement came amid a military escalation in Syria’s Idlib province that has led to growing direct clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had on Saturday said he’s opened Turkey’s western borders to migrants and refugees hoping to head into the European Union.

Erdogan did not explicitly link this to the military escalation in Syria. However, he’s warned that Turkey “can’t handle a new wave of migration,” an apparent reference to northwest Syria, where hundreds of thousands of desperate Syrian civilians fleeing Syrian troop advances have moved toward the Turkish border.

