Swurfer kiwi baby/toddler swing recalled

This Swurfer brand Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swing is recalled.
The plastic stopper on the bottom of the rope that holds the swing seat in place can detach.
That poses a fall hazard to the swinggs occupant.
There have been six reports of the rope end detaching.
So far - no injuries reported.
The swings were sold online and in independent stores nationwide for about $80.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Swurfer for repair instructions.
