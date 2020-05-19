Switching up primary grocery stores

A shift in shopping as people switch up their primary grocery store, possibly for good.
Analysis of a McKinsey Survey published in "Grocery Dive" found 20% of shoppers surveyed have switched to a new primary grocery store during the coronavirus pandemic.
McKinsey surveyed 15-hundred shoppers in mid-April.
Out of stock items at their old grocery store was the main driver of the switch.
Better e-commerce and delivery services was also a key factor.
Proximity to home, perceived to be cleaner, and more affordable prices were also factors.
