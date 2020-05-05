"Suspicious" fire in Carlton Township under investigation

The Barry-Eaton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to assist the Hastings Fire Department with a "suspicious" structure fire in Carlton Township late Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened at 5:43 p.m.

The sheriff's office said once deputies arrived at the scene, they were told by witnesses that a woman had started the fire intentionally.

The sheriff's office said following an investigation, a 35-year-old woman was taken into custody at the Barry County Jail for arson.

No one was inside of the building at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The Barry-Eaton County Sheriff's Office said the incident is still under investigation.

