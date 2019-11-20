Suspects rob Lansing liquor store at gunpoint, police say

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Lansing liquor store.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Bad Habits on West Holmes Road, near Pleasant Grove Road, Lansing police said.

Two men walked into the store when one of them pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

The suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived at the scene.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

A K9 unit was called in to track the suspects but the search was not successful.

Lansing police say the suspects are described as a white male in his teens, last scene wearing a black hoodie and a black male in his 20s that was also last scene wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

