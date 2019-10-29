Suspected scam sends fake gift cards to random women, expecting mothers

There's a new suspected scam making the rounds targeting new mothers and sometimes even women without children.

The Better Business Bureau warns gift cards are being sent by mail, saying someone named "Jenny B" sent it. The gift cards are intended to look like they are coming from a friend, but actually are a questionable marketing scheme from a company called Mother's Lounge, LLC, of Utah. These gift cards are sent all over the U.S. and Canada in an envelope which appears to have lost its return label, when it never had one in the first place.

Inside is a card congratulating the recipient on their recent pregnancy and an array of gift cards and coupons for motherhood and baby items. BBB believes that “Jenny B” is Jeanette Pierce, the owner of Mother’s Lounge and the other online entities.

The BBB says when the mothers go to add the gift card to an order, the shipping fee jumps substantially from the original listed price, which is free. The increased shipping price takes away most of the discount. The BBB says this is deceptive, and makes people think they are getting a special gift.

Mother's Lounge, LLC, has an 'F' rating with the BBB.

The BBB says not all women receiving the cards are pregnant. They have reached out to the company regarding multiple complaints on the marketing scheme but have not received an explanation or response.

A statement from the BBB can be found on its website.

The BBB has some tips on what to look out for when buying or using a gift card:

- Read the fine print to look for fees and expiration dates

- Only buy from companies you trust and that are in good standing with the BBB

- Always take a close look at the card and its packaging to make sure nothing has been tampered with

- For more information about how to protect yourself or to file a complaint, visit the Better Business Bureau.

