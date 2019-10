The suspect in a deadly shooting at an eastern Michigan bar is expected to be formally charged on Monday.

The shooting happened early Sunday at Dooley's Bar in Roseveille.

Police say a fight between two men in a bathroom escalated into shots being fired.

The victim was found at the bar.

Police arrested the suspect who was being held at gunpoint by someone at the bar until officers arrived.

Still no word on what led to the shooting.

