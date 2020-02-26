Suspect was once police informant

A convicted felon charged in two Detroit-area homicides and suspected in at least four others once was paid $150 as a police informant.

Chief James Craig says Kenyel Brown gave information related to narcotics and gang activity to members of a DEA-Detroit police task force, but the tip didn’t pan out.

Brown shot himself in the head Monday while being pursued by police in the suburb of Oak Park.

Craig said the police department received a call at 1:30 p.m. Monday from an adult bookstore located on 8 mile on Detroit's. Craig said the caller, who worked at the book store, recognized the suspect.

Officers responded, but Craig said the suspect had left. Craig said officers on scene received information that he was headed to Oak Park.

Craig said area-officers began a search for the suspect.

About an hour later, Craig said the suspect was seen jumping fences and then a gunshot was heard.

The suspect was then detained and transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

