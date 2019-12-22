Suspect at large, shooting at Meridian Township apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Bois Ile Drive in Meridian Township.

There were shots fired at an apartment complex, no reported injuries at this time.

Police said that the shooting was targeted. The suspect fired shots through the door of the apartment.

The suspect is still at large.

Meridian Township Police are investigating the situation.

