Suspect at large in Calhoun County

A driver and passenger were stopped Thursday afternoon that led to a car chase, running through the woods on foot and one suspect still at large.

The suspects were driving a stolen vehicle and were on their way back from Albion county where they purchased narcotics.

Calhoun County Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding near 23 Mile Road and Division Drive in Marengo Township.

The car went off the road and through fields until they were unable to keep going, at that point the driver and passenger, a 27 year old man from the Quincy area, jumped out of the car and ran into a nearby woods.

The driver was able to make to a nearby vehicle and get away, according to police.

The passenger was tracked by Calhoun County Sheriff's dog Tuco, where he was found in a trailer and was arrested.

The suspect is being held at the Calhoun County Jail for unlawful entry and resisting arrest. The driver remains at large.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Office of the Sheriff.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.