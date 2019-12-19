Survey shows people in Lansing don't want to take on a greater share of road repair costs

A survey released by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor's office shows people support "traffic calming" measures and allowing overnight parking on streets but oppose taking on a greater share of street and sidewalk repair costs.

The city put the survey into the field from mid-September through November on social media, the city's web site and Lansing Living magazine.1,471 people responded to the following questions:

Question 1

Lansing is conducting a study to decide whether to implement traffic calming in neighborhoods – a strategy that involves physical changes to roads [including speed bumps and other measures] to address traffic speeds and cut through traffic. If the study determines that it would be successful in your neighborhood, would you support its implementation?

TOTAL SUPPORT: 44%

TOTAL OPPOSE: 21%

UNSURE: 35%

Question 2

Currently, parking on the street is prohibited between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. throughout Lansing. Do you support or oppose an overnight on-street permit parking program that would allow street parking between those hours?

TOTAL SUPPORT: 51%

TOTAL OPPOSE; 41%

UNSURE: 8%

Question 3

Currently, streets and sidewalks in Lansing are repaired every 50 years [or more]. The City is considering a voluntary program that would allow residents in a neighborhood to pay up to 50% of the cost of having their street resurfaced and sidewalks in order to expedite repairs. The estimated cost for each resident would be $100 to $150 per year for up to 7 years. Do you support or oppose this program?

TOTAL SUPPORT: 44%

TOTAL OPPOSE: 46%

UNSURE: 10%

The Mayor's office says Lansing's Public Service Department will look onto traffic calming options on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis.

The city council passed an overnight parking ordinance last Monday night. It allows people to park in the street between 2AM and 5AM with a permit starting on March 1, 2020.

The Mayor's office says because there isn't overwhelming support or opposition to the cost-sharing proposal for street and sidewalk repairs the city will keep looking at options to stretch its money.