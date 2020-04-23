Survey says companies rise to the challenge

Companies are rising to the occasion to navigate the pandemic.

With so many offices empty, and people working from home, 95% of office employees say they are satisfied with their company's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to a new survey from staffing firm Robert Half.

That further breaks down to 64% saying they are "very satisfied."

In addition, 97% of respondents say their manager has been a source of support during this challenging time.

