Companies are rising to the occasion to navigate the pandemic.
With so many offices empty, and people working from home, 95% of office employees say they are satisfied with their company's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
That's according to a new survey from staffing firm Robert Half.
That further breaks down to 64% saying they are "very satisfied."
In addition, 97% of respondents say their manager has been a source of support during this challenging time.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.
Survey says companies rise to the challenge
Companies are rising to the occasion to navigate the pandemic.