Survey says companies rise to the challenge

Source: MGN online
Companies are rising to the occasion to navigate the pandemic.
With so many offices empty, and people working from home, 95% of office employees say they are satisfied with their company's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
That's according to a new survey from staffing firm Robert Half.
That further breaks down to 64% saying they are "very satisfied."
In addition, 97% of respondents say their manager has been a source of support during this challenging time.
