Survey releases top names for pups in 2019

Did you get a new pup in 2019?

If you did, survey says you named it Luna or Charlie...

Trupanion, an insurance company for dogs, checked their database of over 500,000 pets to discover what the most popular puppy names were for the year.

Maybe this list can inspire you if you are getting a dog this season who is in need of a name.

Here's the list:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Charlie

4. Bailey

5. Lucy

6. Cooper

7. Max

8. Daisy

9. Bear

10. Oliver

Trupanion stated in a press release that they have tracked the popular names for years. For instance, Luna hasn't made the top 20 before, however Bella, has always been popular.

