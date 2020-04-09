Support local businesses

A message from WILX News 10's General Manager:



Dear Local Business Owners:

I’m proud to tell you that WILX News 10 has created a FREE Local Business Directory to help you share your message during the COVID-19 crisis.

We understand that many businesses are closed right now due to Michigan’s Stay Home Stay Safe executive order, and others are only able to do business online, or through delivery or pick-up. However, we invite ALL local businesses to establish a listing. You can explain what’s happening with your business today, and then update the listing at any time as circumstances change. If you are open, be sure to share special hours, curbside pickup, or any special details.

In the coming days and weeks, WILX will be airing PSA commercials telling the community about this listing, and sharing it on social media/online. We will also be promoting the directory during our newscasts.

We appreciate the local businesses who partner with us throughout the year, and understand this is a really tough time. This directory is something we felt we could do as a community service to help you today, and in the future.

Register here.

Warm Regards,

Debbie Petersmark

Vice President/ General Manager at WILX News 10

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.