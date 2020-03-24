Support Mid-Michigan restaurants with 'The Great American Takeout'

Restaurants around the country are teaming up to get Americans to eat out on Tuesday March 24.

Tuesday has been dubbed the "Great American Takeout." A coalition of restaurants are calling on everyone in the nation to order out. Some are even offering deals and free delivery.

The push comes as the restaurant industry struggles with the coronavirus crisis. The industry estimates up to seven million people will lose their jobs in the next three months because of the pandemic.

If you're eating out Tuesday in honor of a local business, show News 10 your food. Tell us where you got takeout from, and post a picture of your meal on our News 10 Facebook Page.

